Fast-track status for Acambis smallpox vacc

Cambridge, UK-headquartered Acambis' smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 has been awarded fast-track status by the US Food and Drug Administration.

182.5 million doses of ACAM2000 have already been delivered to the US government for its emergency-use strategic national stockpile, and the firm is currently moving toward the submission of a Biologics License Application based on data from Phase III clinical trials involving 2,900 subjects, it noted.