Fast-track status for BioCryst's Fodosine

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track status to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' Fodosine (forodesine hydrochloride) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory T cell leukemia.

The agent, which is the company's lead product and is currently in Phase II evaluation, is a transition-state analog inhibitor with especially strong binding to the target enzyme, according to BioCryst.

"This decision of the FDA underpins our confidence in Fodosine as an effective therapy for the treatment of T cell leukemia. The next step is to take Fodosine into a pivotal study where we will test its ability to halt disease progression in patients who have failed standard treatment regimens," commented chief executive Charles Bugg.