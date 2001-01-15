Faulding wins Kadian law suit in USA

Australian company F H Faulding has won a four-year lawsuit after a UScourt ruled that the company's morphine-based pain killer Kadian did not infringe a patent.

Purdue Frederick sued Faulding in 1996, alleging the latter's sustained-release morphine capsules infringed its patent. Faulding said that a US District Court ruled that Purdue Frederick's patent was invalid. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Kadian for use in the USA in 1996.