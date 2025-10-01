Wednesday 1 October 2025

"Favorable Growth " At Sanofi In 1995

25 March 1996

Net earnings in 1995 reached 1.6 billion French francs ($312 million), rising 18.6% excluding non-operating items, at French pharmaceutical and beauty products firm Sanofi. Including non-operating items, net earnings increased 4.6%. Non-operating items were not disclosed. Earnings per share rose to 15.53 francs, up 15.5% before non-operating items.

Total sales for the year were 23 billion francs, compared with 26.1 billion francs in 1994. The firm said that comparisons of sales for 1994 and 1995 cannot be made because of major divestments in bio-industries, the animal health business in North and South America and Asia, beauty activities, and acquisitions in the pharmaceuticals sector that took place at the end of 1994 and early 1995. At constant exchange rates and comparable group structure, Sanofi said that sales advanced around 4.5%.

Operating profits grew 21% to 3.4 billion francs. This was attributed to "very satisfying sales growth of major established international pharmaceuticals and rigorous cost management in a more difficult operating environment."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
Pharmaceutical
HHS warns of major furloughs as shutdown threat looms
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Full-Life raises $77 million to boost radiopharma pipeline
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio rises on plans to split company
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Elahere UK list price should match USA or it won’t be launched, AbbVie warns
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
Star Therapeutics announces $125 million Series D financing
30 September 2025
Biotechnology
New investors for Biomunex Pharmaceuticals
30 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enanta up 92% as zelicapavir’s RSV journey goes on
30 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze