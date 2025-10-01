"Favorable Growth " At Sanofi In 1995

Net earnings in 1995 reached 1.6 billion French francs ($312 million), rising 18.6% excluding non-operating items, at French pharmaceutical and beauty products firm Sanofi. Including non-operating items, net earnings increased 4.6%. Non-operating items were not disclosed. Earnings per share rose to 15.53 francs, up 15.5% before non-operating items.

Total sales for the year were 23 billion francs, compared with 26.1 billion francs in 1994. The firm said that comparisons of sales for 1994 and 1995 cannot be made because of major divestments in bio-industries, the animal health business in North and South America and Asia, beauty activities, and acquisitions in the pharmaceuticals sector that took place at the end of 1994 and early 1995. At constant exchange rates and comparable group structure, Sanofi said that sales advanced around 4.5%.

Operating profits grew 21% to 3.4 billion francs. This was attributed to "very satisfying sales growth of major established international pharmaceuticals and rigorous cost management in a more difficult operating environment."