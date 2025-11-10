Favorable Results From ESPS-2 Study

Boehringer Ingelheim's Persantin (dipyridamole) in combination with aspirin is more effective than either compound used alone in preventing recurrent fatal and nonfatal stroke, according to the results of the second European Stroke Prevention Study (ESPS-2), which were reported at the Congress of the European Federation of Neurological Societies on September 11.
ESPS-2 investigated the efficacy of high-dose dipyridamole and low-dose aspirin alone and in combination, against placebo in patients with stroke or transient ischemic attack. It followed on from the already-completed ESPS-1 trial which suggested that dipyridamole alone had an effect on preventing recurrent stroke in these patients.
Regarding the safety of the treatments, gastrointestinal bleeding (the adverse event of greatest concern) occurred in 74 placebo patients, 136 aspirin patients, 73 dipridamole patients and 137 of the combination group. Rolf Krebs, director of pharmaceuticals at BI, said the study has answered some important questions about the drugs' relative efficacy and tolerability.
