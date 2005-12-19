Favorable tox profile for Bionovo's BZL101

Bionovo, a US drugmaker focused on cancer, says that encouraging Phase I data on its oral drug candidate, BZL101, were presented at the 28th Annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. According to the firm, the agent showed a favorable tolerability profile and demonstrated evidence of clinical activity in patients with refractory metastatic breast cancer. In the open-label trial, 21 patients with histologically-confirmed metastatic breast cancer and measurable disease were treated with up to 12g of BZL101 in 350ml solution per day until disease progression or toxicity were observed, or they asked to discontinue.
