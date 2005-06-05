Wednesday 19 November 2025

Favrille's FavId Ph III enrollment on schedule

5 June 2005

San Diego, California, USA-based biopharmaceutical group Favrille, which focuses on the development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and immune system disorders, says it has enrolled 220 eligible patients into its Phase III registration clinical trial evaluating its lead product candidate, FavId (idiotype vaccine), following Roche/Genentech's Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab) in patients with follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

According to the firm, this represents around 65% of the 342 randomized, evaluable patients required to be enrolled in the trial. Therefore, as originally projected, Favrille expects to complete recruitment on schedule by year-end.

