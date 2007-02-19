Favrille signs FavID accord with Berlex

San Diego, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Favrille, a specialist developer of patient-specific treatments for cancer, says it has established a collaboration agreement with Berlex, a US affiliate of Germany's Bayer AG. Favrille explained that the accord will focus on assessing the use of its active immunotherapy agent FavID (Idiotype vaccine) in conjunction with Berlex' growth factor product Leukine (sargramostim, GM-CSF) in the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.
