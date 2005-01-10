FDA accepts Dacogen NDA for review

USA-based firms SuperGen and MGI Pharma have received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration that their New Drug Application for Dacogen (decitabine) for injection, an anticancer therapeutic for the treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, has been accepted for filing.
The NDA is primarily centered on positive data from a Phase III clinical trial of the agent in MDS patients, in which the co-primary endpoint of overall response rate was achieved; patients in the Dacogen arm had a response rate of 17% versus 0% for people who received supportive care (p<0.001). Furthermore, responses were durable and lasted a median of nine months, and all patients who responded to therapy remained or became transfusion-independent, the groups noted.
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