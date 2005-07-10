FDA accepts EPIX' Vasovist submission

EPIX says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its May 2005 submission as a complete response to the approvable letter for the contrast agent Vasovist (gadofosveset trisodium) received earlier this year. Consequently, the FDA will review the US firm's New Drug Application for the agent with a target date for an action letter in late November 2005. The company hopes that Vasovist will establish a new class of blood pool contrast agents for magnetic resonance angiography to diagnose vascular disease. German drugmaker Schering AG received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use for the contrast agent Vasovist last month (Marketletter June 27).