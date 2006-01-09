FDA accepts IND, fast-tracks Sativex to Ph III

The UK's GW Pharmaceuticals says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for Sativex, a cannabis-derived, oro-mucosal spray composed primarily of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol, for the treatment of pain in patients with advanced cancer that has been inadequately relieved by opioids.
As part of this IND, the FDA has agreed that GW may proceed directly into pivotal Phase III clinical trials in the USA. The agency has reviewed the quality, safety and efficacy data on Sativex in Europe and has provided written guidance on the US Phase III trial protocol. The 250-patient, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study will evaluate the effect of the agent in relieving average daily pain, reducing the use of breakthrough opioid medications and improving the quality of sleep, as well as aspects of quality of life among other outcome measures.
