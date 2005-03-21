FDA accepts Insmed's NDA for SomatoKine

US biopharmaceutical firm Insmed has received acceptance to file notification from the US Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Application for SomatoKine (mecasermin rinfabate), a novel once-daily IGF-I therapy for the treatment of growth-hormone-insensitivity syndrome. The group anticipates that the FDA will take action on the application no later than November 3, it said.
The FDA previously granted SomatoKine Orphan Drug status for the treatment of extreme insulin resistance (Marketletter January 5 & 12, 2004), after the agent demonstrated a significant improvement in blood sugar control.
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