FDA accepts NDA for Abbott's Xinlay

Shares in US drug giant Abbott Laboratories climbed 2.7% to close at $46.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on February 11, as investors welcomed the news that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a New Drug Application for Xinlay (atrasentan, an oral agent for the treatment of metastatic hormone-refractory prostate cancer.
The NDA is based on data from Phase II and III clinical studies of Xinlay regarding its effect on disease progression and delay in time-to-onset of bone pain, the firm noted, adding that a response from the FDA is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.
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