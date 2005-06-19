FDA accepts Neurocrine's indiplon NDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review Neurocrine Biosciences' New Drug Application for indiplon capsules as a potential treatment for insomnia in both adult and elderly patients.

Indiplon is a unique non-narcotic, non-benzodiazapine agent which has been shown to bind selectively to the specific subtype of gamma-amino butyric acid-A receptors within the brain which are thought to be responsible for promoting sleep.