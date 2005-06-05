FDA accepts Remicade for priority review

USA-based Centocor, a division of health care giant Johnson & Johnson, says that its supplemental Biologics License Application for Remicade (infliximab) as a potential ulcerative colitis therapy has been granted priority review status by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The BLA is based on positive data from the ACT 1 and ACT 2 clinical trials. Results from the former evaluation showed that 69% of patients receiving Remidade 5mg/kg and 62% on 10mg/kg achieved a clinical response at week eight versus 37% of placebo (P<0.001 for both).

Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies to treat moderately-to-severely-active UC, a condition which may lead to colectomy. Remicade, an anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy, is already cleared for a number of indications and currently represents the only biologic approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease (Marketletters passim).