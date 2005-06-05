FDA accepts Remicade for priority review

USA-based Centocor, a division of health care giant Johnson & Johnson, says that its supplemental Biologics License Application for Remicade (infliximab) as a potential ulcerative colitis therapy has been granted priority review status by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The BLA is based on positive data from the ACT 1 and ACT 2 clinical trials. Results from the former evaluation showed that 69% of patients receiving Remidade 5mg/kg and 62% on 10mg/kg achieved a clinical response at week eight versus 37% of placebo (P<0.001 for both).
Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies to treat moderately-to-severely-active UC, a condition which may lead to colectomy. Remicade, an anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy, is already cleared for a number of indications and currently represents the only biologic approved for the treatment of Crohn's disease (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze