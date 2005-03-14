FDA accepts Retaane NDA from Alcon

USA-based opthalmic health company Alcon has reported encouraging results from a pharmacokinetic study evaluating a counter-pressure reflux-control device following administration of the company's treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration, Retaane (anecortave acetate for depot suspension).
During Retaane administration by posterior juxtascleral depot, some of the dose leaks out through the small incision made in the conjunctiva. According to the company, the study establishes that PJD administration of the drug using the counter pressure device can effectively deliver the active agent.
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