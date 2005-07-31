FDA accepts Spectrum's ANDA for cancer drug

California, USA-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for an undisclosed injectable anticancer drug. The company noted that it now has 11 ANDAs on file with the FDA, including sumatriptan succinate injection, the generic form of GlaxoSmithKline's migraine treatment Imitrex.
In an earlier press release, the group stated that it has received a US patent protecting the use of its neurological disorder therapy, SPI-339. The patent, entitled Methods for treating cognitive/attention-deficit disorders using tetrahydriondolone analogues and derivatives, is effective until 2021. The news, on July 20, pushed Spectrum's shares up 5.4% to close at $5.45.
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