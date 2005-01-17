FDA accepts Spectrum's sumatriptan ANDA

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says that its Abbreviated New Drug Application for sumatriptan succinate injection 6mg/0.5mL, submitted last October, has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Spectrum believes that it is the first company to file the ANDA for the generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex (sumatriptan) injection with a Paragraph IV certification and as such, may be entitled to 180 days of marketing exclusivity for generic sales of the product.
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