FDA action in brief

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted Canadian firm Lorus Therapeutics' proposal for a rolling submission of its New Drug Application for the immunotherapeutic Virulizin (virulizin), the firm's lead anticancer drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The drug received FDA fast-track designation in May 2002 and Lorus says that it met with the agency in May to discuss the chemistry, manufacturing, controls and non-clinical data packages that it plans to submit as part of its rolling NDA submission.
Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis says that the FDA has approved its Focalin XR (an extended-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in adults, adolescents and children.
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