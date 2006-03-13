FDA advisory committee recommends reintroduction of Tysabri for relapsing MS

The USA's Biogen Idec and Irish drugmaker Elan say that the US Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee has voted unanimously in favor of recommending the reintroduction of Tysabri (natalizumab) as a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The 12-strong panel voted that sale of Tysabri could resume if the drug's manufacturers create a patient registry to track side effects.

Tysabri was originally withdrawn from sale by Biogen and Elan in February 2005 when it was linked to three cases of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare but deadly brain disease. The drug functions by suppressing the part of the immune response that causes the autoimmune interactions responsible for MS. In doing so, it potentially allows the reactivation of the usually dormant JCV virus which causes PML although, according to the FDA's head of neurology Russell Katz, who is quoted in the Wall Street Journal, the mechanism of viral reactivation is poorly understood and PML may affect as few as one patient per 1,000 taking the drug.

Many MS sufferers however find little benefit from currently-available medications which reduce the number of disease relapses by about one third, compared with a 66% reduction in patients taking Tysabri.