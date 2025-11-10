FDA Advisory Decisions "Should be Binding"

The US Food and Drug Administration should be required to implement the recommendations of its advisory committees, unless it has taken action to reject them within 30 days, according to the proposed FDA reform legislation now approved by the executive committee of the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America.
The advisory committees would be renamed "scientific review groups," and their findings would be designated "final decisions" rather than "recommendations" unless they are rejected by the agency within the given timeframe. The PhRMA stresses that the role of the review groups would be limited to evaluation of the product's safety and effectiveness, and would not include cost or other economic aspects, comparative effectiveness or legal matters.
Product sponsors would be permitted to seek review by the groups of any scientific issue, review or regulatory action relating to their product, including issues of science policy, and the FDA would be required to respond within 90 days. The agency would also have to make available to the sponsor all information relating to the product, whether or not this was confidential, at the time the product is submitted for agency approval.
