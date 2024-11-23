FDA And GW Put Beconase OTC Switch On Hold

- The US Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical giant GlaxoWellcome have agreed to indefinately postpone an advisory panel meeting which was to discuss switching its allergy nasal spray Beconase (beclomethasone dipropionate) to over-the-counter status. A GW spokesman said that both sides had questions about some of the issues and the advisory committee meeting needed to be canceled while these concerns are addressed.
