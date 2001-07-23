FDA and NCI join forces for cancer res

The US Food and Drug Administration and the National Cancer Institutehave announced a new joint research and clinical program which they say holds "great promise for developing better and more targeted treatments for cancer." Called the Clinical Proteomics Program, this is said to meld the study of all proteins in living cells (proteomics) to the clinical care of patients and claims to be the first time that this new technology has been applied directly to patient care.

This new approach, according to US Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson, "holds the potential to revolutionize cancer detection and care." He added that, "with this expanded collaboration (which began in 1997), the FDA and NCI are employing powerful new technologies they developed jointly."

"The potential payoffs for this program are great," said Lance Liotta, of the NCI's Center for Cancer Research, adding: "everything we learn while refining these cutting-edge technologies will benefit cancer patients and the people trying to help them." The potential benefits, he says, include: