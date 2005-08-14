FDA announces important permanent personnel changes

The US Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research now has a new leader, with the appointment of Steven Galson as Center Director. Dr Galson joined the FDA in April 2001 as Deputy Director of the CDER and, most recently, served in the role of Acting Center Director.

At the agency itself: Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services senior official, is returning as Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs; Janet Woodcock will become Deputy Commissioner for Operations on a permanent basis, having been acting in this role; Murray Lumpkin will become Deputy Commissioner for International and Special Programs following his acting duties in this same position; and Patrick Ronan is named Chief Staff Officer to Commissioner Lester Crawford.