FDA Approval For Immunex' Etoposide

Immunex Corp of Seattle, USA, has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its etoposide injection (VP-16), a generic cancer chemotherapy agent indicated for the treatment of refractory testicular tumors and small cell lung cancer.
Etoposide is a semi-synthetic derivative of a plant-derived toxin that inhibits the protein synthesis and DNA replication of tumor cells. The generic drug was co-developed by Immunex (which is majority-controlled by American Home Products) and AHP's subsidiary Wyeth-Ayerst Research, and is available in 100mg and 250mg vials. The 250mg vial, the company points out, is available exclusively from Immunex.
The company notes that etoposide expands the spectrum of oncology products available from Immunex, which includes: Biomira Truquant, a test for the detection of recurrent breast cancer; Novantrone (mitoxantrone) for injection concentrate; Thioplex (thiotepa) for injection; leucovorin; calcium; methotrexate sodium; and Leukine (sargramostim), a yeast-derived granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor.
