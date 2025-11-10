FDA Approval For Prevacid; 2nd PPI Challenges Prilosec

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Prevacid (lansoprazole), the proton pump inhibitor developed by Takeda Chemical Industries and Abbott Laboratories, for the short-term therapy of duodenal ulcer and erosive esophagitis and the long-term management of hypersecretory conditions.

The drug is the second proton pump inhibitor to reach the market in the USA, and will compete with Astra Merck's Prilosec (omeprazole) and H2 antagonists. It will be marketed by TAP Holdings, a joint venture of Takeda and Abbott, and Abbott's own sales force. TAP and Abbott are planning a summer launch for the product, but have not disclosed any pricing plans as yet.

Included in the labeling for the new product is a clinical section which suggests that Prevacid may have a more rapid antisecretory action than Prilosec at the recommended doses for erosive esophagitis. The comparative data comes from a five-day crossover study of the two agents, which found that after initial doses, increased gastric pH was seen within one to two hours with lansoprazole 30mg, two to three hours with lansoprazole 15mg, and three to four hours with omeprazole 20mg. In addition, after multiple daily dosing, increased gastric pH was seen within the first hour post-dosing with lansoprazole 30mg and within one-to-two hours after lansoprazole 15mg and omeprazole 20mg.