FDA approves Alexion's Soliris for paroxysmal nocturnal hemogobinuria

USA-based biotechnology company Alexion Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration's approval of its drug Soliris (eculizumab), as a treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemogobinuria (PNH), represents real hope for suffers of this debilitating blood disorder. Specifically, the product has been cleared as a therapy for the chronic hemolysis associated with the condition.

PNH a disease which primarily affects adults, is characterized by the production of red blood cells that have a mutant version of the glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) protein on their surface. One function of GPI, or more accurately, of proteins with which it associates, is to prevent the autoimmune destruction of the red blood cell on which it is expressed.

In PNH, the abnormal red blood cells are broken down by an immune mechanism known as the complement system, resulting in symptoms ranging from abnormally darkened urine to severe anemia. Patients often suffer pain, fatigue and weakness and have an increased susceptability to blood clots, stroke, heart attack and intestinal disease. The average survival time after diagnosis is 10 to 15 years. Currently, the disease is thought to affect 8,000 to 10,000 people in North America and Europe, the majority of whom are treated via regular blood transfusions.