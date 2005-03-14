FDA approves Biovail's Glumetza

Canadian drugmaker Biovail Corp has received preliminary approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for two dose-strength preparations of its anti-diabetes drug Glumetza (metformin hydrochloride). Final approval rests on Biovail dealing with an undisclosed manufacturing problem.
This marks the second approvable letter issued to the firm by the FDA this year; clearance of Biovail's formulation of the pain-relieving drug tromadol is currently awaiting the resolution of labeling issues.
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