FDA approves expanded age for use of Merck & Co's hep A vaccine Vaqta

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an extended age indication for US drugmaker Merck & Co's hepatitis A vaccine, Vaqta (inactivated), thereby allowing for protection of children from 12 months of age, as opposed to its previous use in those two years and above. According to the group, Vaqta now represents the first vaccine for the condition that can be used for this age group.
Explaining the importance of early use of the vaccine, Fernando Guerra, director of health, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, USA, said: "surveillance data have shown that young children often transmit hepatitis A in the USA, but since they do not typically show symptoms, they unknowingly pass the infection on to older siblings and parents who can become very ill from hepatitis A." He went on to say that "the expanded age indication for Vaqta is good news for parents, doctors and the public health community because it means we can help protect children against hepatitis A earlier in life."
FDA clearance of this younger age indication was based on positive data from an open-label study of children who were not infected with the hepatitis A virus, which was designed to investigate the immunogenicity and safety of Vaqta in this age group when it was administered with and without other routinely-used vaccines given at the same age.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze