Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA approves expanded age for use of Merck & Co's hep A vaccine Vaqta

21 August 2005

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an extended age indication for US drugmaker Merck & Co's hepatitis A vaccine, Vaqta (inactivated), thereby allowing for protection of children from 12 months of age, as opposed to its previous use in those two years and above. According to the group, Vaqta now represents the first vaccine for the condition that can be used for this age group.

Explaining the importance of early use of the vaccine, Fernando Guerra, director of health, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, USA, said: "surveillance data have shown that young children often transmit hepatitis A in the USA, but since they do not typically show symptoms, they unknowingly pass the infection on to older siblings and parents who can become very ill from hepatitis A." He went on to say that "the expanded age indication for Vaqta is good news for parents, doctors and the public health community because it means we can help protect children against hepatitis A earlier in life."

FDA clearance of this younger age indication was based on positive data from an open-label study of children who were not infected with the hepatitis A virus, which was designed to investigate the immunogenicity and safety of Vaqta in this age group when it was administered with and without other routinely-used vaccines given at the same age.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze