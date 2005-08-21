FDA approves expanded age for use of Merck & Co's hep A vaccine Vaqta

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved an extended age indication for US drugmaker Merck & Co's hepatitis A vaccine, Vaqta (inactivated), thereby allowing for protection of children from 12 months of age, as opposed to its previous use in those two years and above. According to the group, Vaqta now represents the first vaccine for the condition that can be used for this age group.

Explaining the importance of early use of the vaccine, Fernando Guerra, director of health, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, USA, said: "surveillance data have shown that young children often transmit hepatitis A in the USA, but since they do not typically show symptoms, they unknowingly pass the infection on to older siblings and parents who can become very ill from hepatitis A." He went on to say that "the expanded age indication for Vaqta is good news for parents, doctors and the public health community because it means we can help protect children against hepatitis A earlier in life."

FDA clearance of this younger age indication was based on positive data from an open-label study of children who were not infected with the hepatitis A virus, which was designed to investigate the immunogenicity and safety of Vaqta in this age group when it was administered with and without other routinely-used vaccines given at the same age.