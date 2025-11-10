FDA Approves Glaxo Wellcome's Valtrex

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Glaxo Wellcome's new antiherpetic drug Valtrex (valaciclovir; from the Wellcome stable) for the treatment of shingles (herpes zoster). Valtrex is the company's follow-up to Zovirax (aciclovir), which had a monopoly on the antiherpetic market until the launch of SmithKline Beecham's Famvir (famciclovir) last year.

Valtrex is a prodrug of aciclovir, and offers at least the efficacy of the older drug with more convenient dosing (three times rather than five times daily). The new product has now been approved in 13 countries as a therapy for shingles and is currently available in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Sweden. Patents for aciclovir expire in 1997.