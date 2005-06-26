FDA approves Levemir

Denmark's Novo Nordisk says that the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Levemir insulin analogue for the treatment of diabetes. The drug is already approved in 37 countries, and should be launched in the USA in the next 12 months. Shares in the firm had risen 1.65% to 0.68 euros in lunchtime trading on June 17, the day of the announcement.
