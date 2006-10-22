FDA approves Merck & Co's Januvia

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Januvia (sitagliptin), Merck& Co's once-daily medication for type 2 diabetes. The oral drug is the first of the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors, an emerging class of antidiabetics that enhance the body's own ability to significantly lower elevated blood sugar. It is the first drug of its kind to hit the USA, the world's biggest market for diabetes medicines.

The approval was based on a clinical data package showing powerful HbA1c reductions as monotherapy and add-on to metformin or a thiazolidinedione in patients with type 2 diabetes with poor blood sugar control as well as combined reductions of both post-prandial glucose and fasting plasma glucose throughout the day (Marketletters passim).