FDA approves Novartis' Exelon for PD related dementia

The US Food and Drug Administration says that it has approved Novartis' Exelon (rivastigime) for use in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Parkinson's disease-related dementia. Previously, the drug had been cleared for use in the treatment of mild-to-moderate dementia in Alzheimer's disease. The agency's approval is based on a trial of the drug in 541 PD patients with dementia, the results from which demonstrated the product's superiority to placebo after 24 weeks of treatment.