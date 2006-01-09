FDA approves Novartis' Femara in post operative breast cancer treatment

Swiss drug major Novartis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Femara (letrozole) in a new indication as a treatment for use after surgery in postmenopausal women with hormone-sensitive early breast cancer (adjuvant setting). The US approval was based on results of the BIG 1-98 study, which compared the effectiveness and tolerability of Femara versus tamoxifen when used as initial therapy after surgery (adjuvant setting) in postmenopausal women with hormone-sensitive early breast cancer. The agent reduced the risk of breast cancer returning by an additional 21% (p=0.002) over tamoxifen and the Femara group showed a 27% (p=0.0012) reduction in the risk of the disease spreading to distant parts of the body.
