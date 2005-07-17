FDA approves Par Pharma's Megace for weight-loss disorders

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Par Pharmaceuticals' Megace ES (megestrol acetate) for the treatment of anorexia, cachexia or unexplained significant weight loss, marking the first branded pharmaceutical drug developed by the company to be cleared or marketing.
The product is an advanced formulation of the appetite stimulant megestrol which utilizes Irish drugmaker Elan's NanoCrystal Technology delivery system to improve dissolution and bioavailability of the compound.
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