FDA approves Sanofi Pasteur's Menactra

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of France's Sanofi-Aventis group, says that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market its meningococcal vaccine Menactra (meningococcal polysaccharide diphtheria toxoid conjugate vaccine) for adolescents and adults aged 11-55 years.

Consequently, the agent now represents the first quadrivalent conjugate vaccine licensed in the USA for the prevention of meningococcal disease, designed to offer protection against four serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis (A, C, Y, W-135), the firm noted.