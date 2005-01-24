FDA approves third-party production of Protherics' CroFab

UK biopharmaceutical group Protherics says that the US Food and Drug Administration has issued clearance for a third-party contractor, Chesapeake Biological Laboratories, to fill, freeze-dry and package its snake bite antivenom CroFab.

The firm said that it had also submitted an application to the FDA seeking approval to fill, freeze and package DigiFab, a polyclonal antibody product which neutralizes digoxin. "Securing our supply chain for CroFab and DigiFab is a priority for Protherics so we can continue to meet market demand for these products," noted chief executive Andrew Heath.