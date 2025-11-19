FDA Approves Zocor Label Change

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label change for Merck & Co's cholesterollowering drug Zocor (simvastatin), after the results of the Scandinavian Simvastatin Survival Study showed that the drug reduces mortality from heart attack and prevented heart disease (Marketletters passim). It is the only lipid-lowering drug approved for this indication, said David Billheimer, Merck's vice president of medical affairs.

Dr Billheimer also noted that the drug has been shown to slow progression of coronary artery disease and may cause some reversal of atheromatous plaques. Zocor appears to be the most potent of all the HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors, but there is growing evidence that others are also effective, so patients maintained on another statin should not switch.

Previously, the label could only state that simvastatin lowered cholesterol levels, without explicitly stating whether the drug could improve survival rates. Dr Billheimer quoted a Centers for Disease Control survey which noted that only 25% of the 4.4 million Americans who have already had a heart attack or suffer from angina, and have not reached their blood lipid goals through diet alone, are being treated pharmacologically.