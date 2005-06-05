Wednesday 19 November 2025

FDA assesses ED drug link to blindness

5 June 2005

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating reports of blindness in men using the erectile dysfunction drugs Viagra (sildenafil; Pfizer), Cialis (tadalafil; Eli Lilly/Lilly ICOS) and Levitra (vardenafil; Bayer Healthcare/GlaxoSmithKline). However, the agency is also quick to point out that vision loss can be linked to the same illnesses that lead to impotence.

43 reports have been submitted to the FDA which detail incidences of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or sudden vision loss when blood flow to the optic nerve is blocked. 38 cases with Viagra, four for Cialis and one with use of Levitra have been reported so far, the AP reports FDA spokeswoman Susan Cruzan as saying.

However, the investigation into these incidences of NAION with ED drug use is further complicated by the fact that the condition is one of the most common causes of sudden vision loss in older Americans; diabetes and heart disease are two risk factors, which also represent leading causes of impotence.

