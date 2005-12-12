FDA awards PTC development grant for orpahn CF drug

PTC Therapeutics, a New Jersey, USA-based biopharmaceutical company, says it has been awarded a two-year grant from the Office of Orphan Products Development of the Food and Drug Administration for use towards the funding of patient-related costs of Phase II trials of its cystic fibrosis drug PTC124.
The primary objective of the program is to determine the efficacy of the compound with regard to its ability to restore the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator, which is abnormal in the nonsense-mutation mediated form of the condition. Assessment will be achieved via a non-invasive measurment of nasal potential difference.
