FDA CALLS FOR USP OTC MONOGRAPHS

The US Food and Drug Administration has told the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association that certain over-the-counter ingredients of drug products, either subject to final or tentative Final Monographs, have yet to have corresponding US Pharmacopoeia monographs developed.
In a letter written last month, FDA OTC Drug Policy Division staff director Michael Kennedy advised the NDMA that the Agency does not "plan to include any such ingredients in an FDA Final Monograph unless publicly available chemical standards are developed." Mr Kennedy, who is seeking the assistance of the NDMA in contacting members, added that "if such USP standards are not initiated in the next six to 12 months for ingredients without USP monographs, but in FDA drug Final Monographs we plan to propose these ingredients for removal from Monograph status."
Meantime, to help answer the growing number of press enquires it has received, the NDMA has prepared seven OTC information sheets. These cover: OTC facts and figures; the US system of drug distribution; from Rx to OTC - the switch process; how Americans practice self-medication; OTC medicines and health care reform; a commitment to consumer eduction; and a history of self-regulation.
