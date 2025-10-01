FDA Chief On User Fee Proposals

The US Food and Drug Administration will get the same $878 million funding under President Clinton's 1997 budget plan as in fiscal 1996 but, FDA Commissioner David Kessler told the House appropriations subcommittee, it hopes to raise $145 million through user fees. The drug industry pays $102 million in user fees, but the FDA wants to raise that by $3.2 million to offset inflation.

Dr kessler defended the FDA's record in approving new drugs, saying that 96% of drugs submitted in fiscal 1994 were reviewed on time. However, despite progress, he did not think the FDA should try to speed up review of drugs beyond the 1992 guidelines setting a timetable to improve the review of new therapies.

The agency has met "each and every one" of the guidelines, he said, but for some of the goals, the bar gets higher as time goes on. The recent approval of two AIDS drugs showed the FDA was willing to act quickly to meet a health risk, he said, but added: "we're taking risks. One day we're going to make a mistake, I know that." In response to questions about whether the government was spending too much on AIDS research and not enough on cancer and other drugs, Dr kessler said he would give cancer therapies high priority.