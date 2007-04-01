FDA chief says biogenerics "similar" not "interchangeable"

The US Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner, Andrew von Eschenbach speaking at the recent annual general meeting of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), stated the agency's position that generic versions of biotechnology drugs could be considered "similar to" but not "interchangeable with" branded products. Dr von Eschenbach said: "we recognize that the endpoint would be what could best be described as similarity. Similarity in the sense that when a doctor gives you a product it will achieve an effect that is similar to the effect that we expected from the innovative...compound."
In response to the FDA chief's claim, the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) argued that the federal agency has the means to approve generic biotechnology drugs. Kathleen Jaeger, the GPhA's president, told the Associated Press: "the Commissioner is acknowledging that when brands make changes to their products, they are no longer identical to the approved product, but [the] FDA follows sound science to review and approve these changes. This same sound science will be used to review biogenerics for safety and efficacy."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze