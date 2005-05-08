FDA clears Abbott's Kaletra once daily

US drug major Abbott has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval to introduce a new once-daily dosing regimen of its protease inhibitor Kaletra (lopinavir/ritonavir) for use in combination with other drugs for the initial treatment of HIV.

According to the firm, this new dosing option, available in liquid and soft gel formulations, offers physicians and patients increased flexibility in managing therapy without sacrificing the proven efficacy of twice-daily dosing.