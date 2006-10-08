FDA clears Amgen's cancer drug Vectibix

USA-based Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Vectibix (panitumumab) for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer that has metastasized following standard chemotherapy. Vectibix, a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein called the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFr) on some cancer cells, received an accelerated approval after showing effectiveness in slowing tumor growth and, in some cases, reducing the size of the tumor.
In the USA, it is estimated that 150,000 new cases of colon cancer will be diagnosed and 55,000 deaths will occur from colon and rectal cancer in 2006. About 70% of all colorectal carcinomas test positive for EGFr, says the FDA, which approved Vectibix on the basis of the results of a randomized, controlled clinical trial of 463 patients with metastatic cancer of the colon and the rectum after undergoing treatment with chemotherapy drugs, fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan.
Amgen says that Vectibix is expected to be commercially available in the USA in early-to-mid October and will be priced at around 20% less than the other anti-EGFr antibody currently on the market, Erbitux (cetuximab).
