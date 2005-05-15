FDA clears APP's generic Esmolol

US speciality drugmaker American Pharmaceutical Partners has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Esmolol hydrochloride injection 10mg/mL, the generic equivalent of Baxter International's Brevibloc injection.
The firm says that, according to IMS, sales of esmolol 10mg/mL, which is indicated for the rapid control of ventricular rate in patients with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter, were $16.5 million last year. APP expects to begin shipping this product immediately.
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