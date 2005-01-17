FDA clears Avastin's updated safety label

The USA's Genentech says that the updated label of its angiogenesis inhibitor Avastin (bevacizumab), which warns of an increased risk of blood clotting among users, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Genentech's added safety warning to Avastin's label follows a letter issued to health practitioners last year (Marketletter August 23, 2004), on data which demonstrated that adverse arterial events occurred in 4.4% of patients treated with the drug versus 1.9% receiving chemotherapy alone, the firm noted.
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