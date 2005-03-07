FDA clears Crestor's labelling revision

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a label change for its cholesterol-lowering Crestor (rosuvastatin). The FDA said in a statement that the drug's benefits outweigh the risks when it is used as directed, and that it has a similar safety profile to competing drugs, such as Pfizer's $10.0 billion-a-year Lipitor (atorvastatin).

Concerns over the Crestor's risk of causing kidney and muscle damage have held back demand for the product, which was cleared in 2003 and generated sales of $903.0 million last year (Marketletters passim).