FDA clears Merck & Co's enhanced Fosamax

The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared Merck & Co's modified osteoporosis drug, Fosamax Plus D (alendronate sodium/cholecalciferol), a once-a-week pill which contains 70mg of the already-marketed active ingredient and 2,800 IU (international units) of vitamin D3.
Clinical studies of Fosamax, which first came to market in 1995 and generated sales of $3.2 billion in 2004, have shown that the agent cuts the risk of both hip and spine fractures in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Already the most-prescribed product for the condition, it is now the only bisphosphonate with the added benefit of a weekly dose of vitamin D, which is necessary for the development of strong bones, the New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker said.
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