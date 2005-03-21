FDA clears new indication for Abilify

Tokyo, Japan-based Otsuka Pharmaceutical and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb say that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new use for their antipsychotic Abilify (ariprazole). The agent is now available for the maintenance treatment, specifically the prevention of relapses, of bipolar-1 disorder.

Abilify, which analysts have forecast to generate annual peak sales of $1.0-$2.0 billion, was first cleared in 2002, and is still awaiting approval in Japan (Marketletters passim).